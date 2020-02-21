Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,393 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Umpqua worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 23.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

