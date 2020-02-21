Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 669.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.23. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $113.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.06.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

