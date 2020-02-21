Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.31.

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637 shares of company stock worth $118,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $188.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.02. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

