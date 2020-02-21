Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of United Bankshares worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBSI shares. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

