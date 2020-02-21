Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.45 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

