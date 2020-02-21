Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,187,788,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,166,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466,805 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $52,002.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,235 shares of company stock worth $14,478,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $214.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.47. The stock has a market cap of $619.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

