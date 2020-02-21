Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,419 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 547.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,019 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3,031.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 236,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,546,000 after purchasing an additional 201,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LW shares. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.19. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

