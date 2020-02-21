Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 326,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Warrior Met Coal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 419,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 537,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $6,612,000.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.