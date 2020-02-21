Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $247.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.43 and a 200 day moving average of $224.63. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $171.71 and a 52-week high of $258.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.21.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

