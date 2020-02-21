Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326,384 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $156,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

NYSE BDN opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.