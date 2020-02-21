Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,780 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $214,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $99.69.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

