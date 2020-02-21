Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 62,242 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,242 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $117.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 1.00. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,347,204.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,765,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

