Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,637 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,060 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $104,335.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,555.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,626 shares of company stock worth $1,665,235. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.00. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

