Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 785 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,752,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,943,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,544,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $219.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $178.35 and a twelve month high of $222.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average is $202.85.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

