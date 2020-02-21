Green Plains Partners (GPP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ: GPP) in the last few weeks:

2/15/2020 – Green Plains Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

2/11/2020 – Green Plains Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Green Plains Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Green Plains Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Green Plains Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

1/7/2020 – Green Plains Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2020 – Green Plains Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,469. Green Plains Partners LP has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Green Plains Partners LP alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a net margin of 50.09%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 273,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 66,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.