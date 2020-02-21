Grin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.41 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00012192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, BitForex, Hotbit and TradeOgre. Grin has a total market capitalization of $40.95 million and $32.41 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000711 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000861 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 34,612,800 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, KuCoin, Coinall, BitForex, TradeOgre, Hotbit and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

