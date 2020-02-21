GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.65 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. GXChain has a market cap of $32.28 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC, Gate.io and DragonEX. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00037750 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Binance, BigONE, QBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

