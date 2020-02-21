GYM Group’s (GYM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GYM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 343 ($4.51).

LON:GYM opened at GBX 303 ($3.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34. GYM Group has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 297.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 268.17.

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

