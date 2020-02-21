Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HMSO. Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Hammerson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 283.50 ($3.73).

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 226.70 ($2.98) on Friday. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 254.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 269.15.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

