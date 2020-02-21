Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Harley-Davidson has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 58,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.