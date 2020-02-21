Head-To-Head Analysis: Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) versus Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility -3.20% 17.80% 4.08% Immunovant N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verra Mobility and Immunovant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $370.15 million 7.31 -$58.40 million ($0.67) -25.37 Immunovant N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Immunovant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verra Mobility.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Verra Mobility and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 6 0 2.86 Immunovant 0 0 4 0 3.00

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $16.01, suggesting a potential downside of 5.82%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.12%. Given Immunovant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Immunovant on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy. The company was formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Immunovant, Inc. in December 2019. Immunovant, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

