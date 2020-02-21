Head to Head Analysis: ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (ISUZY) versus Its Competitors

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS: ISUZY) is one of 48 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 1.90, meaning that their average share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 4.17% 8.22% 4.33% ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Competitors 0.55% -9.98% 2.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 26.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Competitors 629 2080 2504 113 2.39

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 11.59%. Given ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR $19.47 billion $1.02 billion 7.22 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Competitors $7.91 billion $511.88 million 7.86

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

