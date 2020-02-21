Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 42.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 39.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 494,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 471.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 69,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 57,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTA. Cfra lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,514. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.