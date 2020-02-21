Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,869 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 42.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 39.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 494,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 471.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 69,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 80,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

