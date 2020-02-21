Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.002.

Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. 9,137,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,282,994. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67, a PEG ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on HL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.