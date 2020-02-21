HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.33 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $796.93 million and $1.33 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00028450 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007922 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004517 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002319 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00036683 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

