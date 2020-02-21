HempCoin Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $737,419.00 and approximately $334.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00047894 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001243 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,716.60 or 0.99971145 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000894 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00071294 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000399 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 255,089,243 coins and its circulating supply is 254,954,093 coins. HempCoin's official website is hempcoin.org.

The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

