HEX (HEX) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, HEX has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $3.08 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00041349 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00459310 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007629 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010312 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012484 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 18,497,166,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,491,369,710 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.