Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $6,620.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00492318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $629.86 or 0.06517227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00069532 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027680 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005106 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.