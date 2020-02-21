HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. HMS’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. HMS updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

HMSY traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. 2,061,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. HMS has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

Get HMS alerts:

HMSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of HMS from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.