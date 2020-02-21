Holo (HOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $118.99 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Bilaxy, IDEX and ABCC. Over the last week, Holo has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $118.99 million and $8.83 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Holo

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,470,515,376 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Fatbtc, ABCC, Liqui, Binance, IDEX, Hotbit, OOOBTC, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

