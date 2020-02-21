Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,278 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Hologic worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 8,695.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 765,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,950,000 after purchasing an additional 756,488 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300,090 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Hologic by 30.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,241,000 after purchasing an additional 299,581 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 281,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 143.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 473,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 278,965 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.