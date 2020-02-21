Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.