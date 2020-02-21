Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Host Hotels and Resorts has a payout ratio of 105.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

NYSE:HST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 146,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 16.82%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

