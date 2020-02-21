Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HWDN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 599.88 ($7.89).

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 731.80 ($9.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 693.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 610.93. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a one year high of GBX 724.40 ($9.53).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

