HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,424 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 135.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC opened at $36.17 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s payout ratio is 50.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

