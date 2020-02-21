Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Humana has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $22.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

NYSE:HUM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.67. 525,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,899. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $384.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

