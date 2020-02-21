Hunting (LON:HTG) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Hunting (LON:HTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 539.36 ($7.10).

Get Hunting alerts:

HTG opened at GBX 306.40 ($4.03) on Friday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 296.20 ($3.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 407.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.