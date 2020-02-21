Huobi Token Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.77 or 0.00049098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox and LBank. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $236.42 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00492832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.46 or 0.06548510 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00068626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005093 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001408 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,370,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.