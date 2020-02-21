Hurify (HUR) Price Hits $0.0002

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Hurify token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, YoBit, LATOKEN and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Hurify has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hurify has a total market cap of $46,649.00 and $21.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00492374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $625.63 or 0.06475519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00069083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027720 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005130 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Hurify Profile

HUR is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, LATOKEN, CoinMex, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

