Hush Market Cap Reaches $583,524.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Hush has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. Hush has a market cap of $583,524.00 and approximately $298.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,424,293 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

