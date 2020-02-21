Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE:H traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.21. 5,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.