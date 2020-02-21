Hydro (HYDRO) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BitForex, BitMart and Fatbtc. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $1.33 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00481144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.33 or 0.06565772 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00068969 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027738 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, BitForex, IDAX, CoinEx, IDEX, Upbit, BitMart, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

