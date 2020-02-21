Hyperion Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Hyperion has a market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can now be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.86 or 0.02991172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00228350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00144916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

