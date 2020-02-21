I/O Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,579.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $1,579.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000824 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.01110371 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,996,334 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.