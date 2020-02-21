iAnthus Capital’s (IAN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

iAnthus Capital (CVE:IAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

iAnthus Capital (CVE:IAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$29.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.35 million.

