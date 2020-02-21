IDEX (IDEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,189.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. IDEX has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $1,189.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.37 or 0.02962249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,234,804 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

