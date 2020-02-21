IG Gold Price Reaches $0.0001 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One IG Gold token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TRX Market, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and ABCC. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $922,637.00 and approximately $4,501.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.45 or 0.02983218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00228454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00144935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000603 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, TRX Market, CoinExchange and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.