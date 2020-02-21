IHT Real Estate Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $53,343.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, Bittrex, LBank and Cashierest. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.65 million and $53,343.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00481554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $631.03 or 0.06498563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00068419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027709 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005098 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, CoinTiger, Cashierest, Bittrex, Upbit, LBank, DDEX, OEX, Kucoin, Allbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

