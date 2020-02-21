ImageCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $837,389.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001026 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000567 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 18,342,341 coins and its circulating supply is 17,342,343 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

